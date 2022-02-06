Investigate alleged intrusion thoroughly – CM

KUDAT (Feb 6): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor has directed the

security forces to leave no stone unturned in investigating allegations of armed intruders

in Lahad Datu.

He said he was briefed about the case by State Commissioner of Police Datuk Idris Abdullah who said that there was no indication of the alleged intruders in Lahad Datu.

On Saturday, Sabah Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Jauteh Dikun also confirmed that no armed individuals had attempted to enter the state along the waters of Long Patau, Tambisan.

Jauteh said investigation did not find any proof to the claim that more than 10 armed men believed to be Filipinos, had infiltrated into Lahad Datu through Tambisan waters.

Jauteh however said that security forces were always on high alert and take all information seriously.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister urged the people to continue observing the Standard

Operation Procedure (SOP) in view of the surge in new Covid-19 infections detected on Saturday.

The number of cases in Sabah surged to 1,209 on Saturday after having recorded below 500 cases in the past month.