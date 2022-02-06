Lion dance performances still attract crowd

SIBU (Feb 6): Lion dance performances are conducted on a moderate scale this Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration but it still draws support from the people whenever it is held.

Head coach of Sibu Martial Arts (Quanshu) Association (SMAA) Gilbert Wong said they could only accept about 10 invitations daily from their regular clients due to the standard operating procedures (SOP) put in place by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Overall, I say all our clients are happy and satisfied with our lion dance performance during the CNY celebration,” he said, adding that lion dance performance not only add colour to the celebration but also provided a festive mood to the celebration.

“CNY celebrations are never complete without the sound and beat of the lion dance troupe,” he added.

He admitted that their main income was derived from lion dance performances during CNY celebrations, and thanked SDMC for revising the SOPs that allowed lion dance to be conducted during the CNY this year.

“Our business is already decreasing and though we managed to perform this year, the revenue collected is still not even enough to cover costs, though it is better than nothing,” he added.

Wong said they only accepted bookings for the first four days of the celebrations and also for Chap Goh Mei due to the strict SOPs.

Still, he said it was better compared to last year when Covid-19 totally wiped out the lion dance performance when Sibu was placed under lockdown following the emergence of the Pasai Siong cluster on Jan 9, 2021.

The cluster emerged as the biggest Covid-19 cluster in the state, infecting more than 1,200 people throughout the state and sending the state into lockdown.

Wong said he was also looking forward to conduct more lion dance performances at temple ceremonies and opening of business outlets in order to increase their revenue.

Established more than 40 years ago, SMAA lion dance troupe is the only one that has been consistently performing lion dance here over the past years.

“In the past, we would perform throughout the celebration – from dawn till dusk due to popular demand. In one day we could perform in 20 to 30 houses spread over several kilometres apart.”

This year they still manage to assemble a team of 16 performers who were divided into two groups.

“Hopefully, we can still be strong and continue to offer our service whenever it is needed,” he said.