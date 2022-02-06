Local stateless man appeals for help with citizenship application

LAWAS (Feb 6): Mohammad Faiz Mat Daud Abdullah hopes his cry for help would get his citizenship application approved after a sixteen year wait.

The 28-year-old is the first born of an Indonesian mother and Sarawakian father in Kampung Limpaong, Limbang. The stateless local now residing in Rangau has been applying for citizenship since age 12 four times. His four siblings are Malaysian citizens.

“My future is bleak, I have difficulty getting a job and was unable to further my studies after completing Form 5 due to my stateless status,” he said in an interview yesterday.

He managed to complete primary and secondary education using only his birth certificate which he claimed had been renewed three times.

“What saddens me was my status in the birth certificate was changed from a citizen to non-citizen after the third renewal.

He said his family had helped him with citizenship application several times but to no avail. He was even asked to apply for an Indonesian passport by the relevant authority in 2014.

Last year, when he and his mother tried to apply again without the passport, they were asked to contact with the Indonesian embassy in Kuching for passport renewal and permit.

“I had been compounded RM3,000 before for overstaying in Sarawak when I went to renew the passport for the purpose of applying for citizenship,” said Mohammad Faiz.

He appealed to the relevant authorities to come forward and assist him with his predicament.

“As the eldest in the family, I feel really frustrated and sad that I could not help my parents support the family,” he lamented.