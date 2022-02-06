Malaysia logs 14 new Covid-19 deaths, national toll now at 32,025

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 6): Malaysia recorded another 14 deaths due to Covid-19 in the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of those who died due to the pandemic here to 32,025.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow website, the latest deaths include nine people who died before being brought into a hospital.

By state, five were recorded in Selangor, four in Sabah, two in Kuala Lumpur and one each in Johor, Negri Sembilan, as well as Perak.

Meanwhile, the national death rate is at 33 deaths per 10 million people, based on data from the past two weeks.

In the same two weeks, 60.8 per cent of people who died were aged 60 and above, while there were no deaths involving those aged 17 and under in the past two weeks.

At present, hospital bed utilisation rate nationwide for Covid-19 cases stands at 64.1 per cent, while the intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 59.5 per cent.

Yesterday, Malaysia logged 9,117 new Covid-19 infections.

According to CovidNow’s latest update, the five highest number of infections, by state or Federal Territory, were recorded in Selangor (2,490), Sabah (1,205), Johor (901), Kedah (847), and Kelantan (673).

Kuala Lumpur recorded 584 cases.

Meanwhile, the three lowest numbers of new cases were seen in Perlis (88), Sarawak (42), Labuan (15).

This brings the number of active cases in the country to 65,952, and the total number of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic here to 2,884,729. – Malay Mail