Man killed in lorry-4WD collision in Serian

KUCHING (Feb 6): A 20-year-old lorry attendant perished after he was pinned underneath an overturned 25-tonne lorry at Jalan Kampung Paon Rimu, Serian around 6pm yesterday.

It is believed that the lorry overturned after it was involved in a collision with a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle at one of the road’s bend.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said rescuers took hours to extricate the deceased’s body as the area were scattered with palm oil fruit brunches that the lorry was transporting.

“We successfully lifted the lorry with an excavator at 11.10pm and found the deceased’s body underneath the lorry’s front section,” said Bomba operations commander Julie Umar from the Serian fire station.

The deceased who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as Alexander Alon. His body was later handed over to the police for further action.

It was also stated that the lorry driver did not suffer from any physical injuries while the three occupants of the four-wheel drive vehicle were sent to the Serian Hospital for medical treatment.

“The four-wheel drive vehicle which landed on its roof skidded about 30 metres away from the lorry due to the impact,” said Julie.

After the body was extricated, Bomba wrapped up the operations at 11.30pm.