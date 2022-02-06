Missing elderly man drowns

BELURAN (Feb 6): An elderly man who was reported missing when he went to buy groceries at Kampung Panindakan Sugut Paitan on Friday, was found drowned on Sunday.

Search and rescue team found the body of Gontawas Ellang, aged 69, about 500 meters from where he was reported missing on Friday.

Beluran fire and rescue station chief Rastam Keladi said the body was handed to the police for further action before they ended the search and rescue operation at 3.30pm.

The victim failed to return home after going to Kg Salan, Sugut on a small boat to buy groceries around 8am on Feb 4.

Family members made a missing person report the following day and a search and rescue operation was activated.