NCA: Don’t judge without understanding purpose, intention

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 6): Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (Sabah Star) Vice President Kenny Chua accuses former senator Adrian Lasimbang of trying to resuscitate his short political career by portraying himself as a lead opponent against the Nature Conservation Agreement (NCA).

Chua said in a statement on Sunday that Lasimbang should not be quick in passing judgment on the deal without having a full picture of its purpose and intention.

“He’s been in the NGO and only a few years in politics with the DAP. But while he is now using his challenge against the NCA as a way to resuscitate his political career, he should first tell the people what he has accomplished during his short time in politics, especially as a senator,” said Chua.

He claimed that Lasimbang had never even spoken with Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan to get a full picture about the deal.

“All of the sudden, he appears from nowhere and starts attacking him (Kitingan) without understanding the full picture of the purpose and intention of the deal,” he said.

Chua said this in response to Lasimbang’s statement where he said he welcomed Kitingan to sue him over comments he made in an Al Jazeera report on the NCA.

The report quoted Lasimbang as saying that he was looking forward to the legal action so that he “can provide him (Kitingan) the opportunity to expose all the necessary evidence to prove that the NCA deal is not a ‘scam’ to the court and people.”

Kitingan had earlier said he was considering legal action against Lasimbang, Al Jazeera and others who he claimed to have defamed him.

He reportedly said that the Al Jazeera’s article was distorted and irresponsible as it was written entirely on the words of a whistleblower.

He had also said that both Al Jazeera and Lasimbang formed their opinions based on lies and falsehood fed by an individual whose motive was to gain political mileage and instigate the indigenous communities by defaming him.

According to Chua, Lasimbang can do whatever he likes to build a political career and image for himself but not at the expense of the truth.

“Of course he would say that the whole matter would be cleared when it goes to court. But is this his real interest? Or is he only interested creating an issue about it so he can cast the limelight on himself?” he asked.

Using an analogy, Chua said the whole NCA issue and the solution it hopes to bring to Sabah and Sabahans is like a group of people who have been locked up in prison for decades.

“One of them manages to make a key to unlock the prison door and set all of them to freedom. But instead of making an escape, they question him about the key and how it is possible that he could make one inside the prison cell. Many of them are envious, suspicious and angry at him for having the key. Some try to forcefully get the key from him. In the end, it is too late. The prison guards come after they hear their argument. Their chance for freedom is lost.

“Why can’t they just use the key to unlock prison door. Once they are free they can ask him all they want about how he is able to make the key,” said Chua.

He insisted that people must listen carefully to Kitingan’s explanation about the NCA and how it would benefit Sabah and Sabahans.

“Don’t be like the group of prisoners in my story who are too fixated about the key but lose sight on freedom,” he added.