PM Ismail Sabri extends condolences to family of Moroccan boy who died after being trapped in well for five days

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers his speech during the KL City Golden Jubilee celebration at Panggung Aniversari in Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2022. ― Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 6): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has expressed his condolences to the family of a five-year-old Rayan Oram who died on Saturday after being trapped for five days in a well in a village in northern Morocco.

Ismail Sabri, through a post on his Facebook account, said it was absolutely heartbreaking to learn about Rayan’s tragic death that has been confirmed by Morocco’s Royal Court.

The boy was trapped in a 32-meter-deep well for five days in his village of Ighran, located in the hills near Chefchaouen, northern Morocco.

“The entire Keluarga Malaysia and I extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to Rayan’s family. May Allah SWT grant him the highest rank of Jannah. Al-Fatihah,” he said.

Morocco’s Royal Court confirmed late Saturday the death of the boy shortly after he was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital. — Bernama

