Sabah FC will come good, says Kim Swee

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 6): Datuk Ong Kim Swee strongly believed Sabah FC will come good eventually to face the Malaysian League 2022 campaign.

The Rhinos head coach believed so despite the squad missed a host of good chances against the national juniors, who even took the lead in the pre-season friendly that ended 1-1 at the Likas Stadium on Saturday.

T. Saravanan put the Cambodia-bound national under-23 team in the lead when he curled the ball home from a direct free-kick in the 76th minute.

The lead was short-lived though as the hosts fought back to draw level in the 84th minute when new recruit Stuart Wilkins, with his back facing the goal, hooked the ball home to save the Rhinos the blushes.

The outcome saw the Rhinos still looking for their first win in three competitive pre-season matches, having drawn 1-1 with local clubside Kinabalu Jaguar FC and lost 0-1 to Kuching City FC.

Kim Swee however has expressed satisfaction after he was encouraged by the progress made by the team.

“We knew it was not going to be an easy game for us,” he said after the game.

“However, we made much improvement and rectified many of the weaknesses from our previous games … it was much smoother today (Saturday).

“Like what I’ve said before, we are looking at one game at a time, trying to make progress and improvement … that’s the most important thing,'” he added.

Having said that, Kim Swee stressed the Rhinos needed to address their profligacy in front of goals if the team were to be successful in the new season.

And he hoped new signings Brazilian striker Neto Pessoa and Japanese attacker Taiki Kagayama, who were not involved on Saturday, could be the solutions.

“We have two new strikers in the team and we expect that they will be available in the next game…may be (Kagayama) in two weeks time. So, it is not something that will give me problem.

“However, in the last three games when we did not have the foreign strikers, our local players failed to convert the chances created … it is a problem not only faced by Sabah but I believed other teams too.

“That is why we need to sign foreign players, especially strikers,” he said.

The other foreign imports on Sabah FC’s books are South Korean defender Park Tae Su and Indonesian flanker Saddil Ramdani, who started against the national juniors, as well as Brazilian centreback Jackson Souza who came on as a substitute.

Meanwhile, Kim Swee believed that Sabah FC youngsters Gerald Gadit, Mohd Nureizkhan Isa Japar, Mohd Hanafie Tokyo and Azhad Harraz Arman would gain much exposure and experience with the national under-23 squad currently preparing for the AFF U-23 Youth Championship.

“Regardless of whether they will make the final squad, I believe they will return with better confidence level and surely they will be given the chance to play in future matches,” he said.

Another Sabahan in the Brad Maloney-coached national under-23 team is Harith Naem Jaineh, who has joined Melaka United for the new season.