Sabah’s daily Covid-19 infections continue to soar with 1,285 new cases

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 6): Sabah’s daily Covid-19 infections continued to soar with 1,285 new cases reported today.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun tweeted: “As predicted, new cases continue to shoot up and today, its 1,285, 80 more cases than yesterday.”

Masidi added: “high symptomatic/sporadic cases (47.5 per cent) fuelling faster community transmission rate; expect higher number ahead.

According to him, 1,276 of the 1,285 cases (99.3 per cent) are those in Categories 1 and 2.

The Local Government and Housing minister said many districts recorded high number of cases with 309 cases reported in the state capital, 201 cases in Sandakan, 150 cases in Tuaran and 108 cases in Penampang.

Other districts recorded double digit cases, namely Papar (79), Tawau (78), Lahad Datu (56), Putatan (36), Ranau and Kunak 34 each and Kota Marudu (33).

Masidi said that there are five individuals in Category 3, three in Category 4 and one in Category 5.