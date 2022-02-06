Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases continue to increase with 58 new cases today, says Health DG

KUCHING (Feb 6): Sarawak continues to see an increase in Covid-19 cases, with the state recording 58 new cases today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a series of tweets on Twitter, he said as of Feb 6, the total number of Covid-19 cases reported nationwide was 10,089 cases.

“This brings the cumulative total to 2,914,220 cases,” he tweeted

In the same thread, he revealed Selangor continued to lead with 2,549 new cases, followed by Johor (1,582) and Sabah (1,285).

States and territories recorded triple-digit cases were Kedah (904 cases), Pahang (624),Pulau Pinang (542), Kuala Lumpur (491), Kelantan (471), Negeri Sembilan (464), Melaka (457) and Perak (321).

Putrajaya recorded 61 cases, Perlis (44 cases) and Labuan (23).