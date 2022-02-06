Turkish President, first lady test positive for Omicron variant of Covid-19

ANKARA (Feb 6): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, reported Anadolu Agency (AA).

“The results of the Covid-19 test that I had with my wife, after having mild symptoms today, were positive. Thankfully, we are going through a mild one,” Erdogan said on Twitter, adding that they will be working from home.

“Hopefully, we will overcome this disease as soon as possible together … We look forward to your prayers,” the first lady said in a separate tweet.

Leaders both from within and outside Turkey wished Erdogan and the first lady a speedy recovery.

Those who sent messages include Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. – Bernama