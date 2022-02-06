‘Voting is a duty’

THIS is not the first time you’ve heard me gripe about this topic – it probably won’t be the last.

Eleven years ago, I wrote about the need for automatic voter registration in view of the fact that some four million Malaysians, who should have been voters at that time, were not.

Why?

Because they were not on the electoral rolls — I don’t know why. Either they couldn’t be bothered to register themselves as voters, or they did not know what to do with their right to vote. The system of voluntary registration is also not helpful in this respect.

I also proposed that compulsory voting be introduced in Malaysia, for consideration by the Election Commission (EC) and eventual approval by the government of the day.

More of this subject later.

UNDI18

Since then, a lot of water has flowed under the bridge as it were. Three years ago, I was invited to a talk in Kuching, given by a former EC chairman. During the Q&A session, the problem of the four million citizens of Malaysia who were not on the electoral rolls was brought up. It was stressed that these Malaysians would continue to be unable (or unwilling) to vote if the current method of voluntary registration continued.

Possible solution would be an alternative method of registration.

What could it be? Obviously, it’s time for an electoral reform and time for brainstorming on the subject seriously.

A decade down the road, I’m happy that, at last, the idea of automatic voter registration has begun to gain traction. It has finally been accepted by the authorities, with endorsement from the court of law.

I must say that it is more than I had bargained for: now all Malaysians upon reaching the age of 18 years are automatically registered as voters. It is popularly known as Undi18.

At least, the youths of 18 years old have now got the right to vote for the first time in any election in Malaysia. As for whom they will vote, that’s another matter altogether; the principle stands.

Question – will they make use of it?

My proposal of compulsory voting has not been widely discussed, though it is related to the right to vote. Is it just a bit too far ‘outside the box’?

In my opinion, the next step is equally important. It is high time to talk about more compulsory voting seriously. It may take 10 years to materialise, but we must talk about it and be positive about it.

Malaysia isn’t the only country having such a system. Australia, Singapore and Cyprus, for instance, have adopted such a system and it has served their interests well.

In Australia, voters who fail to vote may be fined.

In Malaysia, however, we may legislate for exemptions from voting in certain circumstances. For instance, there would be exemptions for voters who are physically incapacitated. For them, there would be no penalty for not voting.

Any new system is bound to meet with opposition. Some voters would feel aggrieved if they are forced to cast their votes.

But don’t worry too much; time will take care of that. For instance, a lot of people didn’t like to be vaccinated, but once they realise that vaccination is good for their own health, they would accept that a couple of jabs should do good in preventing infection from the killer virus.

Adding to that, once it’s decreed that unvaccinated people could not go to restaurants or pubs, they queued up for the shot.

So it would be with the voters who do not like to be told to go voting. Many would eventually comply with the rule if there’s the provision for exemptions.

Slowly, the seed would take roots if the ground is fertile enough.

Maybe, we could add a rule that only people with an inked finger could go to all the popular food outlets!

Sorry for the diversion.

I have read press statements by some local political party leaders who attribute the loss of their candidates during the last state election to poor turnout of voters on polling day.

This situation would not have arisen if there’s compulsory voting in Sarawak! Agree?

Needless to remind ourselves that the act of voting is vital because that is the only avenue through which a citizen may bring his or her problems for possible solution. It is the job of the authorities to handle; powerless, you alone cannot handle a non-personal problem. You need someone else or a group of people who have the power and the authority to act on your behalf.

If your representative fails you, then use your right to vote him or her out next time there is an election. See how powerful you can be, even if your right to vote is usable once in a while.

I do not anticipate real problem with Sarawakians in complying with the regulation, which forces the voter to cast the ballot on pain of penalty. Most of them are law-abiding.

Malaysians overseas may vote online. In the past, voting was done by mail or carried out at the embassy or consulate or any place designated as a ‘polling station.’

For all we know, many of the diaspora welcome the chance during election time to come back for a brief visit to see relatives and friends.

