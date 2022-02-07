1,600 cases, two new clusters in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 7): New Covid-19 cases in Sabah increased by 315 to 1,600 cases on Monday.

Two new clusters were reported, namely Giram Cluter in Kunak and Jalan Pintas Sembulan Cluster in Sembulan, Kota Kinabalu, which is another educational institution cluster involving Maktab Sabah hostel.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said almost all districts recorded a rise in new positive cases.

He said four districts reported three-digit cases, namely Kota Kinabalu 371 cases (+62), Sandakan 322 cases (+121), Tuaran 150 cases and Penampang 138 cases (+30).

He said 15 districts registered two-digit cases, six districts with single-digit new infections and two districts recorded zero case.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said there were 26 active clusters in Sabah, including the two new ones.

“However, only six clusters recorded new positive cases totaling 27 today.”

The Giram Cluster detected in Giram Plantation, Kunak stemmed from a 37-year-old man who tested positive at a private clinic after experiencing symptoms including flu and cough on January 31. Screenings conducted on his co-workers and family members found 19 more cases, which brought the cumulative total to 20.

Meanwhile, he said the Jalan Pintas Sembulan Cluster involved a group of students at Maktab Sabah hostel.

The index case is a 15-year-old female student who started showing symptoms on February 3 and tested positive for Covid-19 via PCR test. The student has been sent to a Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) for quarantine and further treatment. Some 79 of her close contacts were tested and 17 students were found to be infected, which brought the total to 18 patients under the cluster.

Those who were found to be positive were classified under Category 2 with minor symptoms and have been sent to quarantine centre for treatment.

Masidi added that 1,587 of the 1,600 cases fell under Category 1 and 2, eight cases under Category 3, five under Category 4 and none in Category 5.