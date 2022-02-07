PICKids: 21,686 children aged from 5 to 11 in Miri to receive Covid-19 vaccine beginning today

MIRI (Feb 7): A total of 21,686 children aged five to 11 in Miri district will receive the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for kids (PICKids) beginning today (Feb 7).

The Covid-19 vaccine will be administered at five vaccination centres (PPV) namely Health Clinic (KK) UTC Miri (9,910), KK Tudan (7,379), KK Miri (1,405), KK Lambir (1,948) and KK Beluru (1,044).

Minister-in-charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin who inspected the PPVs today, expressed his satisfaction with the smooth vaccination process.

“I was told that there will be 110 pupils from two primary schools – SK St Joseph and SK Riam Batu 2, who will receive their Covid-19 vaccine at KK UTC Miri today. Whereas, there will be about 120 children to be vaccinated at KK Tudan which will start from 12pm to 4pm later today,” he said.

Lee also said that the vaccination schedule for all primary schools have been arranged by the education district offices in Miri, Subis and Marudi, not including those who are not registered under school.

He reminded parents whose children were absent from school to contact the nearest health clinic to help their children book for vaccination appointment.

During the inspection to KK UTC Miri and KK Tudan, Lee also requested the agencies such as the Public Works Department (JKR) to provide more chairs, and provide place for parents to wait outside while their children are waiting for their turn to be vaccinated in the premises.

He stressed that it is still crucial for everyone to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs), by practicing physical distancing.

Also present were Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong, Miri Education Office assistant office of Student Affairs Then Fen Nee and Acting deputy resident of Miri Rose Edward Tarang.