313 flood victims evacuated in Pitas

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 7): The number of flood evacuees in Pitas has not changed significantly, with 313 people from 96 families currently housed at three temporary evacuation centres (PPS) on Monday afternoon, compared with 311 people from 97 families reported at 8 am today.

According to a statement issued by the Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the three PPS are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pekan Pitas II hall, which houses 108 people from 41 families; SK Rukom hall (132 evacuees from 35 families); and Kampung Kusilad hall (73 victims from 20 families).

All the PPS have been opened since yesterday afternoon, due to the rising water level in six villages, namely Kampung Tambilidon, Kampung Kalumpang, Kampung Taka, Kampung Saab Darat, Kampung Rukom Ulu and Kampung Kusilad.

No new PPS will be opened as the flood situation is still under control today afternoon.

The weather in Papar, Kota Kinabalu and other areas on the east coast of Sabah is currently cloudy, but with light rain in the northern part of the state, including Paitan and central Telupid. – Bernama