BN will recapture all Ranau seats – Kurup

RANAU (Feb 7): Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup is confident that Barisan Nasional (BN) will recapture all the seats in Ranau in the coming general election.

Over 7,200 people handed over their membership applications to join PBRS recently at the Ranau community hall and this means increasing support for BN in the constituency, said Kurup.

“With these 7,200 over and growing number of new PBRS members, we in the party are very, very confident that BN will be able to recapture all the State and Parliamentary seats in Ranau constituency,” he said.

He added that this was because the people realised that only BN can bring development and prosperity to the country.

“Political and economic stability are the essence of development and prosperity in any country and historically, only the Barisan Nasional government has a proven track record of this in the country,” said Kurup.

Speaking at the launching of the PBRS Ranau Parliamentary Liaison Committee and membership forms acceptance ceremony recently, Kurup also claimed that the electorate were misled by the opposition propaganda during the 14th General Election.

He alleged that the opposition had promised that petrol price would be reduced, the toll and PTPTN would be abolished, and Sabahans would get what was due to them.

However, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) had failed to deliver its promises during its 22 months as the government, he said.

He added that the PH government even alleged that their election manifesto was not the Bible that needed to be fulfilled.

“This clearly indicates that the opposition have not been sincere in championing the country’s development and prosperity,” Kurup claimed.

Meanwhile, the chief sponsor for PBRS Ranau division, Datuk Dr Ewon Ebin said that the three divisions in Ranau have recruited over 7,200 new members.

Dr Ewon joined PBRS on Jan 9, 2022.

“They (the three divisions) are very optimistic that by April this year, the PBRS memberships will exceed 12,000,” he said.

The Ranau divisions are headed by Japirin Sahadi (N.36 Kundasang), Alipin Manaf (N.37 Karanaan) and Justin Abitang (N.37 Paginatan).

At the same function, Kurup also handed over the appointment letter of Dr Ewon as the PBRS Ranau Parliamentary Liaison Chief.