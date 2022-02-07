CM: Urgent need to intensify localisation of gas supply, utilisation

KUCHING (Feb 7): There is a pressing need to intensify localisation of gas supply and utilisation to further industrialise Sarawak in the next five to ten years in order for the state to increase high value downstream economic activities, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“At the same time, we are also exploring new oil and gas blocks onshore and offshore to ensure volumes are available for Sarawak’s journey towards industrialisation.

“Sarawak government has established the Sarawak Gas Roadmap (SGR) 2030 with the aim to localise 1,200 million standard cubic feet per day by 2030. There are USD25 billion investment opportunities for private sectors to catalyse on our economy through various petrochemical downstream industries,” he said when launching the Action and Implementation Plan (AIP) for the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

To further illustrate his points, Abang Johari pointed out that currently 70 per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies in Malaysia comes from Sarawak and but it is only consuming less than five per cent of Malaysia’s total production.

He said that midstream petrochemical industries such as methanol, ammonia, hydrogen and polyethylene will further enhance existing downstream manufacturing ecosystem and create more business opportunities.

“Once implemented, Sarawak will create additional 15,000 jobs in oil and gas sector by 2030. Having petrochemical derivatives capacities also positions Sarawak in the global manufacturing supply chain ecosystem,” he added.

Abang Johari, who is also Sarawak Economic Action Council chairman, said that moving forward, there should be emphasis on developing business models that focus on harnessing the value of the state’s natural resources.

“The development of the industries shall be planned based on its upstream opportunities as well as its midstream and downstream productions and exportability.

“Hence, we invite private players and conglomerates to collaborate with us to unlock such opportunities,” he said.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, and other Cabinet ministers.