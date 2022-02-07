CovidNow: 52.8 pct of Malaysia’s adult population given booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 7): A total of 12,361,663 individuals or 52.8 per cent of adults in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow portal, a total of 22,929,493 individuals or 97.9 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their vaccination, while 99.2 per cent or 23,238,753 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,791,409 individuals or 88.7 per cent of the group had completed their vaccination, while 2,869,275 individuals or 91.2 per cent had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 69,601 doses were dispensed, with 16,325 as the first dose, 759 the second dose and 52,517 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative total of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 63,985,709.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s Github portal, nine Covid-19 deaths were reported yesterday, four in Johor and one each in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Penang and Terengganu. – Bernama