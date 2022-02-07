Federation sec-gen fears hike in minimum wage might derail economic recovery

KUCHING (Feb 7): Businesses are not ready to accept a new minimum monthly wage of RM1,500 planned to be implemented by the end of the year, said Sarawak Business Federation secretary-general Dato Jonathan Chai.

“This is not the right time to increase the cost of doing business and the proposed RM1,500 new minimum wage implementation would derail economic recovery,” said Chai to The Borneo Post.

Chai pointed out that most of the businesses were not in the best financial strength right now as they were still reeling from the devastating economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

If the latest revision of minimum wage was to be implemented uniformly across the country, he said it would have far-reaching effects to businesses operating in the state, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and traditional micro enterprises in the rural and coastal areas.

“Imagine the grocery stores or coffee shops in places like Lundu or Baram, you simply can’t expect the business operators to pay their employees at a monthly salary of RM1,500.”

Similarly, Chai said a minimum monthly wage of RM1,500 would not be enough for a staff employed in Klang Valley.

“As such, we should make sure that the statutory minimum wage should be territorial instead of across the board.”

He added the minimum wage should also be sectorial as the requirements of skills and qualifications differ from one economic sector to the other.

“I think the latest proposal requires further deliberation and comprehensive study as increasing the minimum wage could eventually lead to a higher unemployment rate as some employers and companies would end up hiring fewer workers.”

In the worst scenario, Chai said certain family-run businesses in the rural areas might even make redundant their existing workers in order to maintain the profitability of their business.

“Workers who are perhaps willing to work for lower wages would be denied work opportunities as a result of such increased minimum wage.”

However, realistically speaking, Chai said the negative impact of a higher minimum wage could be offset by increased productivity by workers.

“But sad to say, much more will be needed to be done in order to raise the productivity of our workforce, especially for Sarawak.”

He said policy makers should carry out more and ongoing consultations with stakeholders and the business community to tackle the underlying issues related to the costs of doing business, and the rising prices of goods and services.

“We have empathy for the low-income earners with the rising cost of living but we must be practical and realistic, revising the minimum wage may not be the right option to take.”

Chai said this was because raising the minimum wage now might cause a spiralling effect of pushing up the prices of goods and services, leading to an increase in operational costs of doing business.

“The move will hamper the progress of recovery of our fragile economy and kill off the creation of more job opportunities in this challenging time,” added Chai.

On Saturday, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Saravanan Murugan had reportedly said a minimum wage of about RM1,500 a month was expected to be implemented before the end of the year.

However, he said the new rate had not been finalised as the ministry was still waiting for Cabinet approval for the wage revision.

Saravanan said the new minimum wage was expected to be around RM1,500 and below.