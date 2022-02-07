Johor polls: Voters need to consider PN’s track record, says Azmin

TANGKAK (Feb 7): The people of Johor, especially those who will vote in the upcoming Johor state election, need to consider the Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) track record in administering the country in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He said that one of the PN’s extraordinary successes was gaining world recognition as the best government in managing Covid-19 recovery efforts.

“Within a short period (due to the pandemic), the country was facing a health and economic crisis, but under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PN successfully brought the country out of this crisis.

“The Nikkei Covid-19 Recovery Index ranked Malaysia 13th compared to 115th last year. We need to continue this success and I leave it to the rakyat (people) to make the right decision in the state election,” he told reporters after attending a Chinese New Year dinner with representatives of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) here last night.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also International Trade and Industry Senior Minister, said this when asked about PN’s readiness to face the election after Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and DAP having announced some of their candidates, besides Barisan Nasional (BN) having launched their election machinery in several zones.

Based on statistics released by the Election Commission (EC), there are 2.599 million registered voters who are eligible to vote in the Johor state election to be held soon, with 2.576 million of them ordinary voters.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Azmin, who is also Gombak MP, said the economic sector would no longer be shut down under the Movement Control Order (MCO) after taking into account the negative impact on the economy and unemployment rate following the implementation of MCOs since March 18, 2020.

The Johor polls follows the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on Jan 22. The EC is expected to announce the important dates for the election – nomination, early voting and polling – on Wednesday (Feb 9). – Bernama