Khairy: Health Ministry strengthening Covid-19 clinical care pathway, to begin using antiviral drugs

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 7): The Health Ministry (MOH) is strengthening the Covid-19 Clinical Care Pathway for the purpose of introducing the latest antiviral drugs to treat high-risk Covid-19 patients, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the antiviral drugs would be given to early-stage patients with mild symptoms to prevent the infection from worsening.

Speaking at a press conference on Covid-19 developments today, Khairy said the antiviral treatment would involve patients at health clinics, Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC), Covid-19 Treatment and Quarantine Centre (PKRC) and hospitals where the patients were admitted.

“This treatment will begin after the supply of antiviral drugs is ready,” he said, adding that MOH was finalising the purchase of the drugs.

On the administration of booster dose, Khairy said so far about 32 per cent or one million senior citizens have yet to get their booster jabs.

“The risk of getting severe Covid-19 infection is higher among senior citizens. Out of the 32,034 deaths as at February 6, a total of 18,362 or 57.32 per cent involved senior citizens,” he said.

According to Khairy, daily data showed that unvaccinated individuals were nine times more likely to contract Covid-19 and 62 times more likely to die of Covid-19 compared to fully vaccinated individuals or those who have received their booster dose.

He said the current surge in Covid-19 cases would not undermine the healthcare system although the country was now dealing with the more transmissible Omicron variant.

“This is in great part due to full vaccination coverage among a high proportion of the population.

“Due to the proactive action of MOH, we have succeeded in ‘slowing’ the arrival of the Omicron variant. Border controls such as (earlier) postponement of umrah were steps to slow the Omicron wave,” he added.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 10,089 new Covid-19 cases, and today it recorded 11,034 cases.

The last time Malaysia recorded more than 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases was on October 2 with 10,915 infections. ― Bernama