Malaysia logs nine new Covid-19 deaths, national toll now at 32,034

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 7): Nine more people have died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight, putting the country’s overall fatalities at 32,034.

Two of the latest deaths were recorded as happening before the patients reached hospitals.

Perak had the highest fatality rate with deaths 64 per ten million people. This was followed by Johor with 61 deaths per ten million people and Pahang and Terengganu with 48 cases each per ten million people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 32 per ten million people.

Nine states recorded lower averages: Sabah (28), Selangor (21), Penang and Kuala Lumpur (17 each), and Kedah (14).

Perlis, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya were the only states or federal territory that recorded zero deaths.

More than half of the latest deaths recorded (62.2 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 37.8 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

New infections

The Health Ministry also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 10,089 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 2,549 cases.

This was followed by Johor with 1,582 new cases, Sabah (1,285), Kedah (904), Pahang (624), Penang (542), Kuala Lumpur (491), Kelantan (471), Negri Sembilan (464), Melaka (457), Perak (321), and Terengganu (213).

Putrajaya recorded 61 cases, Sarawak (58), Perlis (44), and Labuan (23). The total number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,914,220. – Malay Mail