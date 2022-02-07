Mayor sees layer cakes as product to promote Miri

MIRI (Feb 7): Pujut assemblyman Adam Yii said the potential of layer cakes as a product to promote Miri should be further explored.

He believes attractive packaging and continuous promotion will help boost sales of layer cakes from Miri.

“Layer cakes are among products that can promote Miri. It also helps to further develop small-scale industries. With the right package, we can market this product further,” he added.

Yii, who is also Miri mayor, was speaking when he officiated a premium layer cakes competition organised by Sarawak Federation of Women’s Institute (PPWS) Lutong branch, here yesterday.

The organising of such activities, he added, was in line with efforts to promote Miri as a tourism city.

Elaborating, Yii said active involvement of local residents in the development of the tourism industry will not only help them generate income for themselves but also boost Miri’s economy.

Meanwhile, a total of 14 people comprising PPWS members and non-members took part in the competition.

Hasnah Kasaman emerged as champion with her entry ‘Wanita Layer Cake’.

Second and third placing went to ‘Black Mask Layer Cake’ by Fauziah Morshidi and ‘Permata Layer Cake’ by Hayati Alwie, respectively.

Also present at the event was former PPWS adviser Dato Ursula Goh and PPWS Miri chaiman Habsah Daud.