Minister: Internet coverage to be expanded throughout S’wak

KUCHING (Feb 7): The Sarawak government intends to expand Internet network services throughout the state, especially in rural areas.

In stating this, Utilities and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said to meet this objective, the state government’s agencies, namely Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) and Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), with the help of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), would double their efforts towards expanding the Internet coverage.

“Such effort will ensure that high-speed Internet coverage can be achieved as soon as possible,” he said in a post on his Facebook account on Saturday.

The update also stated about Julaihi, who is Sebuyau assemblyman, having attended a ‘Jasamu Dikenang’ appreciation ceremony hosted by SK Tungkah Melayu, led by its headmaster, Asri Om.

The event, which was run in collaboration with the school’s parent-teacher association (PTA), was chaired by Jaffari Kambari.

“This ceremony is meant to appreciate the two teachers, Udin Sebu and Siti Badariah Abdullah, who will transfer to SK Tuba,” said Julaihi.

At the same function, the minister announced that an allocation of RM10,000 had been approved for SK Tungkah Melayu PTA’s annual programme.

“Like previous years, I have approved a grant of RM10,000 for SK Tingkah Melayu PTA’s annual programme and for the record, the same amount of allocation has also been approved for the PTA of each primary school in Sebuyau,” added Julaihi.