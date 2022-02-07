Miri rolls out PICKids today

MIRI (Feb 7): The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) aged five to 12 years has been scheduled to commence throughout Miri Division from today (Feb 7).

Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) in a press statement said the Miri Divisional Health Office has received the initial supply of Pfizer vaccines on Jan 29 for the implementation of PICKids in Miri Division.

The committee said part of the vaccine supply has been distributed to rural health clinics on Jan 31 by using the Fire and Rescue Department’s helicopter service.

They are Bario Health Clinic, Mulu Health Clinic, Long San Health Clinic, Long Bedian Health Clinic and Long Jekitan Health Clinic.

According to the committee, the district education office has already made coordination on PICKids with the rural health clinics.

“The arrangement for vaccination was conducted by the health clinics in collaboration with the respective school managements.

“Thus, parents or guardians must accompany their children according to the schedule which has been given by the school management.”

For parents who are unable to accompany their children for vaccination on that day, their representatives must bring along letter of representation which has been signed by the parents.

For children not attending school, parents and guardians can make vaccination appointment with any nearest health clinic either by walk-in or calling the health clinic for PICKids programme vaccination arrangement.

The committee is also seeking assistance from the community leaders in rural areas to ensure all children living under their jurisdiction area receive the vaccine under the PICKids programme.

Besides that, Miri Hospital has already started giving out Covid-19 vaccines since Saturday (Feb 5) to children aged five to 12 years with comorbidities and receiving follow-up treatment with the hospital.