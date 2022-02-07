Pillion rider killed, biker injured in accident at Jalan Kota Samarahan/Asajaya

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 7): A 33-year-old pillion rider was killed after the motorcycle she was travelling on was hit by a car at KM24 Jalan Kota Samarahan/Asajaya this morning.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased was identified as Nur Ain Andin Abdullah, from Kampung Nakong, Kota Samarahan.

He said the police received a report of a road accident at around 7am.

Alexson said preliminary investigation found that the accident occurred when the motorcycle ridden by a man along with the pillion rider were hit by a car shortly after exiting a junction.

“The car was moving from Serian heading towards Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tambirat in Asajaya,” he added.

Alexson that the pillion rider succumbed to her injuries at the Sarawak Heart Centre at 7.35am, while the 38-year-old man motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

The 55-year-old car driver, on the other hand, escaped unhurt.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987.