Police: Viral message on kidnapping of children for their organs untrue

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 7): The viral message being shared on social media warning Malaysians about a kidnapping syndicate targeting children aged 15 and below, for their organs is fake.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Corporate Communications Supt A. Skandaguru said the message which claimed that the syndicate used a Proton Wira car and a white van in carrying out its activities was a rehashed version of a similar message which went viral in 2016.

He said the police had never issued a warning through ‘Gerakan ibu Pejabat Kontinjen Bukit Aman’ as claimed by the syndicate, which also listed the price of the human body parts such as heart, liver, lungs, kidneys and eyes in the message.

“PDRM confirm that no police report of kidnapping and sale of human organs has been lodged as alleged … no such warning has ever been issued by Bukit Aman,” he said.

A. Skandaguru also advised the public not to easily believe baseless and unverified news and to avoid sharing and disseminating such news as it could cause public distress. – Bernama