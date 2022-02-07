Proposed increase of minimum wage ill conceived – SME Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 7): The proposed increase of minimum wage to RM1,500 is ill conceived, said Small Medium Enterprise Association of Sabah (SME Sabah).

Its president, Foo Ngee Kee, is of the view that instead of simply increasing the minimum wage from RM1,200 to RM1,500, it would be better to have any proposed increase to be tied to the productivity of individual workers.

“Any proposal is to be implemented only after discussions with the private sector and trade associations and at a time when business conditions permit,” he said in a statement in response to the proposal by the Minister of Human Resources to increase the minimum wage to RM1,500 by the end of 2022.

Foo said monthly incentives in various forms have been used by manufacturing companies and hotels to motivate their staff to meet preset expected performance levels.

“In this way the additional gains in productivity is shared between employers and employees who perform to or above these performance levels.”

He said this will be a sustainable win-win solution that will certainly enhance all workers’ wages, as opposed to just those with wage level below the proposed RM1,500 per month, as well as improve company’s production outputs or sales revenues and the state and country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He added that factories have for many years been using production bonuses, payable on top of agreed wages to reward workers for lower wastages and/or higher production outputs.

He said hotels in order to achieve higher sales often depend on employees to render excellent service to hotel guests, have also been using the service points system to share the peak season sales revenue with their staff.

“When sales are lower the service point amounts paid out will be accordingly lower. In this way both employers and employees will work together with a common objective to maximize the hotel’s revenue for their mutual benefits.

“Employers will not be burdened by a high wage bill that they can’t afford during the low sales periods.”

In addition, Foo said the association agrees with the comments by other associations that the proposed increase is also ill timed with many businesses just trying to get back on their feet after the severe impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

“If the proposed minimum wage increase were to be implemented by the end of 2022, it will likely be the last straw on the camel’s back and a deciding factor for some of the remaining small and medium businesses to terminate their business.

“This will add to the current high unemployment problem that the Ministry of Human Resources is trying so hard to lower.

“It will also impede the economic recovery efforts by the government.”