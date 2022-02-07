Rubber Industry Board presents dividend to Sabah government

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 7): The Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS) handed over RM1,317,336 dividend to the Sabah government on Monday.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor witnessed the handing over of the dividend at his office at Menara Kinabalu.

The dividend was for the year 2020-2021 and handed over by LIGS general manager Sabdil Tanjong to State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong. The event was also witnessed by LIGS chairman Edward Linggu.

Hajiji who is also Sabah Finance Minister, also witnessed the handing over of flood aid from Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd amounting to RM100,000 for the Sabah Disaster Fund.

The aid was presented by SESB Chief Executive Officer Datuk Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid to Safar.

Also present was Sabah Affairs and Research secretary Datuk Awang Shahminan Awang Sahari.