Sarawak Energy’s substation at Tondong expected to be commissioned this month

KUCHING (Feb 7): Sarawak Energy Berhad’s new RM146 million major transmission substation at Tondong near here is expected to be commissioned this month.

In a statement today, Sarawak Energy said this new substation is an integral part of the 500 kilovolt (KV) transmission backbone and will enhance supply reliability by providing additional circuits for Sarawak’s overall power system.

However, prior to commissioning of this 500/275/132KV Tondong substation, the connection works from the Mambong-Matang lines of the electricity grid will require a scheduled shutdown of one of the two lines from Feb 7 to 18 with the other line continuing to supply power over the shutdown period.

The second and final phase of the transmission line works from Mambong to Matang will take place from Feb 21 to March 4, subject to weather conditions.

“The transmission lines provide Sarawak with a second transmission backbone stretching 516 kilometres (KM) to transmit electricity from Sarawak Energy’s major generation power plants concentrated in central Sarawak to eventually connect with the new RM146 million Tondong substation to supply customers in its densely populated south Sarawak including Kuching,” said the Sarawak Energy’s statement.

It explained the Tondong substation will help to strengthen supply system in the city and also interconnects the new 500KV circuits to the existing 275KV main State Grid via the Mambong-Matang lines, to meet growing local electricity demand in the rapidly growing area and accommodate future capacity growth at Tondong substation.

“Overall electricity supply is expected to be unaffected during the duration of the connection works. Nevertheless, preparations are being done to ensure safe completion of works in the shortest time possible. In the event of bad weather, works may be postponed for safety reasons.

“Sarawak Energy apologises for any inconvenience caused in our ongoing efforts to modernise Sarawak’s power system and provide reliable electricity supply for the people,” it added.

Members of the public can contact Sarawak Energy Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111, or utilise Sarawak Energy mobile app SEBcares to obtain the latest updates of the connection works and to report outages to assist in speedy restoration of electricity supply.