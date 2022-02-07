Sarawak’s Covid-19 daily infections continue upward trend with 84 new cases

KUCHING (Feb 7): The daily Covid-19 cases in Sarawak continued to climb for the fourth day in a row, with the latest cases logging in at 84 today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that seven districts reported new infections, with Kuching and Sibu topping the list with 45 and 20 cases respectively.

This is followed by Miri with nine cases, Serian (4), Song (3), Bintulu (2) and Samarahan (1).

All cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms, with the exception of one case involving a patient with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support.

The state’s cumulative tally of positive cases now stands at 253,087.

There were no reported deaths from Covid-19 complications, leaving the death toll in the state remaining at 1,622.

Sarawak had reported 58 new infections yesterday and 42 cases on Feb 5, a stark contrast to the 20 and 22 cases reported on Feb 3 and 4 respectively.