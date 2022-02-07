SDDMC making preparations to brace for possible surge in Covid-19 cases in Sibu

SIBU (Feb 7): Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) is making necessary preparations to brace for a possible surge in Covid-19 cases here as the state is hit by the Omicron wave.

Its coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said this is in view that the more infectious Omicron variant is likely to contribute to the rise in the number of daily Covid-19 cases here in the next one to two months.

“Take note that Omicron is four times more transmissible than Delta, which is why everyone must be on high alert now, to help curb its spread.

“In fact, according to the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Institute of Health and Community Medicine (IHCM) director, Prof Dr David Perera, a detection rate of 78 per cent of the Omicron variant had been discovered from surveillance data of positive cases done from Jan 3 to 26 this year.

“SDDMC is making preparations to face the Omicron wave here,” he said today.

He noted that Sibu recorded 14 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, which was the highest after two months.

On that note, the Assistant Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I (Education and Innovation) said Sibu folk must band together by complying strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stamp out Covid-19 spread.

“This include putting on double face masks, when out in public places and regular hand washing with hand sanitiser.

“Avoid crowded places as much as possible. It is still best to stay at home if there are no pressing matters to attend to,” Dr Annuar added.

As part of the long term strategy to combat Covid-19 here, he said the 100-bed field hospital is currently being set up in Sibu Hospital.

The Nangka assemblyman pointed out that the field hospital is aimed to prepare Sibu Hospital in case of a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday, Prof Dr David Perera had said that the Omicron variant has now replaced Delta as the dominant circulating Covid-19 variant in Sarawak.