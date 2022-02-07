Search ongoing for man feared drown after going missing at Sungai Maaw in Paradom

SIBU (Feb 7): A search and rescue (SAR) operation has been launched after a 63-year-old man who is feared drowned after he went missing at Sungai Maaw in Paradom yesterday.

The victim was identified as Sia Yik Heng.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, Bomba Sibu received a call from Lanang police station at 8am.

“The police informed Bomba about a man who went missing and is feared drowned,” he said in a statement.

The spokesperson said eight personnel were deployed to the scene to conduct the SAR operation.

“The operation commander reported that the operation started at 9am (yesterday) and the search was conducted within 5-kilometre (km) radius from where the victim was last seen.

“His boat was found near the riverbank,” he said.

He said they decided to postpone the operation at 5pm yesterday and continued with the operation today.