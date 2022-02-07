STU hopes non-exam students allowed to go back to school

KUCHING (Feb 7): The Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) hopes non-examination students in the state will be allowed to return to their respective schools and follow the academic calendar as distributed by Ministry of Education.

STU president Adam Prakash Abdullah, however, advised all schools to make it compulsory for returning students to carry out Covid-19 RTK test at least a day before returning to the hostels.

“We would also urge parents to be responsible enough to support the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the safety of their school-going children.

“STU believes with the strict SOPs and responsible parents, students in Sarawak should be allowed to return to their hostels,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Adam was asked for his response to the announcement by Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Jidin who said students from non-examination classes who went home for Chinese New year (CNY) holiday are not allowed to return to their hostel.

However, Dr Radzi said they are to continue their lessons through home-based teaching and learning (PdPR).

He asserted that this was to protect students who would be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination this year from Covid-19 infection.

STU has no qualms about the announcement as Adam said the minister may have his reasons to announce that.

He, however, took note of the challenges faced in implementing PdPR for almost two years since the pandemic began, adding that many students were absent from their classes during PdPR.

“We can’t afford to continue with more PdPR as it is taking a toll on our students. Should there be a necessity for students to stay away from schools, then we propose a hybrid system where ever possible for the sake of our students.

“STU does not compromise on the safety of our students and teachers but believes the hybrid system is a better option to PdPR,” he said.