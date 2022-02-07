Tiang: Tiong Hua Road market hawkers to move into newly-completed temporary market this month

SIBU (Feb 7): Tiong Hua Road market hawkers are expected to move into the newly-completed temporary market at Jalan Chew Siik Hiong here within this month, says Councillor Albert Tiang.

Tiang, who is also Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman, said both the water and power supplies are ready.

“The hawkers are expected to move in and trade at this temporary market within this month,” he told The Borneo Post today, when asked on how soon these hawkers can move into this new premises.

The new temporary market, which will house 34 hawkers currently trading under canopies behind Nur Sejahtera Clinic at Jalan Chew Siik Hiong, costed more than RM400,000.

Of the 34 hawkers, 10 are selling food and drinks.

Tiang had previously mentioned that the temporary market would not cause traffic congestion, as there was an existing access road in the area.

For the record, the Tiong Hua Road Market building was now off-limits to the public following the discovery of cracks on its walls.

The building had since been demolished.