Untimely to raise minimum wage – KKCCCI

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 7): Revising the minimum wage from RM1,200 to RM1,500 is untimely amid economic uncertainty and high cost of doing business, said Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui.

He pointed out that increasing the minimum wage would inflict serious repercussions on employers.

He hoped that the government would defer its plan to impose the minimum wage of RM1,500 by the end of this year until the time was right.

“Implementing the revised minimum wage in haste will increase the cost of doing business and result in inflation.”

Lui acknowledged the need to review the current minimum wage of RM1,200 in view of the rising cost of living but now was not the time to do so as the country was dealing with an unprecedented crisis.

He said the world was facing supply chain disruptions, increasing energy costs and surge in consumer demand as economies reopened globally.

He opined that our country should first address the issue of inflation because families were most affected by pricier essential goods.

He said the government had imposed lockdowns and shut down economic activities to curb the spread of Covid-19, but some businesses were not allowed to fully reopen to date and this has affected the livelihood of employers and employees.

“Both employers and employees should support each other during these difficult times to ensure their business operations stay afloat.

“The revision of minimum wage can wait until the economy has stabilized.”

Lui further said that employers needed the government’s support and assistance to get back on track.

“Any measures that increase the operational cost of business will lead to inflation and weaker consumer spending, which in turn, hamper economic recovery.

“It may also lead to retrenchment and cause unemployment rate to rise.”

He said the hike in the cost of doing business would inevitably be passed down to consumers as well.

Lui added that the onslaught of the Covid-19 Omicron variant has driven up inflation rate and energy prices.

Hence, he hoped that the government would halt the revision on minimum salary until the global supply chain issue has eased and prices of goods has normalized.