12 slapped with RM1,000 compound each in Sibu Jaya for SOP violation

SIBU (Feb 8): Twelve individuals including a coffee shop owner in Sibu Jaya were issued compounds of RM1,000 each for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Phase 4 of National Recovery Plan (NRP).

The compounds were issued during an inspection led by Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar at Sibu Jaya commercial area here today.

It was to ensure SOP compliance among business owners and their customers, he said.

“We observed some traders and customers at the place where we carried out the inspection have failed to follow the SOP.

“The compounds were issued for not scanning MySejahtera, failure to provide a temperature scanner and no separate lane for entry and exit at business premises,” he told reporters.

According to Ariffin, they noticed many have become lackadaisical in adhering to the SOP when Covid-19 cases in the state have started to show a downward trend previously.

He stressed that they should follow the SOP at all times.

He also said that the compound amount for SOP violation is fixed at RM1,000 and no more discount will be given to the offenders.

On another matter, he said there were no house break-in and fatal accident cases recorded in Sibu throughout ‘Op Selamat’ from Jan 28 to Feb 6 in conjunction with Chinese New Year.