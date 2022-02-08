Azmin: Malaysia, UK to deepen bilateral integration for better economic partnerships

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 8): Malaysia and the United Kingdom (UK) today discussed efforts to deepen bilateral integration for better economic partnerships, particularly in new growth areas identified in Malaysia’s National Investment Aspirations.

Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali also urged UK industries to build more partnerships with local institutes, which would further strengthen the local investment ecosystem and provide vast opportunities for both Malaysia and the UK, including creating more high skilled and high income jobs to support the operations.

“This will not only strengthen bilateral relations, but also intensify strategic development,” he posted on his Twitter account after a breakfast meeting with British High Commissioner Charles Hay and several UK companies today.

Mohamed Azmin also shared on Malaysia’s post-recovery opening strategy as well as plan on increasing collaboration for technology transfer.

He also talked about Malaysia’s status on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership ratification and entry into force as well as opportunities available to UK companies operating in Malaysia. – Bernama