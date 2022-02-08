Chong urges S’wak govt to draw up SOPs after NRC suggests M’sia’s borders to reopen by March

KUCHING (Feb 8): The Sarawak government must make the preparation by drawing up the necessary standard operating procedures (SOPs) following the National Recovery Council’s (NRC) suggestion for the country’s international borders to be fully reopened by next month, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong said this is necessary so that the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will not be in disarray and slow to follow suit when their federal counterpart decides to remove the quarantine requirement for foreign tourists.

“Our domestic economy has suffered tremendously over the past two years of the pandemic where tourists were literally reduced to zero. Not only the tourism industry suffered but many other sectors of the economy also suffered,” he said in a statement today.

Chong said the people’s predicaments are made worse by the confusing SOPs imposed by the SDMC which at times differed from the Ministry of Health.

“Therefore, I urge the state government to quickly make preparation for the opening of borders, standardise the SOPs and communicate with the private sectors to get them ready for the recovery plan.”

Chong issued the statement after having attended the National Recovery Council (NRC) meeting chaired by former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the Ministry of Finance building at Putrajaya today.

Among the things resolved at the meeting was the full opening up of the country’s borders by March 1, whereby foreigners will be allowed to enter the country upon tested negative of Covid-19 and without the need to be quarantined.

Chong said those who attended the meeting were Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Senior Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusuf and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Sri Mustapa Muhamed.

Chong said the ministers who attended had also shown their support on the proposal to reopen the country’s borders.

The resolution of the meeting will now be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

“Furthermore, now that Singapore, Thailand, England, Australia and many other countries are gradually opening up their borders and removing the need for quarantine upon entry into their countries, Malaysia cannot afford to continue imposing quarantine on foreigners.”

Therefore, Chong said it is most likely that the Cabinet will endorse the recommendation of the NRC.