Country’s borders to be reopened after discussion with three agencies, says Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 8): Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the country’s borders would only be reopened after discussion with the Health Ministry, Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry as well as the Immigration Department.

He said the results of the discussion between the three parties would then be refined by the quartet meeting before being brought to the Cabinet or the Special Committee to Address Covid-19 chaired by the prime minister.

However, he said the two ministries and the Immigration Department had been instructed to make preparations for the reopening of the country’s borders.

“The reopening of the country’s borders is a big decision, especially involving countries with bilateral relations that are still closing their borders to Malaysians,” he told a press conference after the Covid-19 Quartet Ministers’ Meeting at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

Hishammuddin was commenting on National Recovery Council chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s suggestion that the country’s borders be fully opened as early as March 1 without the need for mandatory quarantine. — Bernama