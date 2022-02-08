Covid-19: Nine new deaths recorded

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 8): Nine new Covid-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of fatalities to 32,043, the Ministry of Health (MoH)’s data showed.

Two out of the nine cases were classified as brought-in-dead.

Perak recorded four of the nine deaths, while Kedah, Penang, Pahang, Selangor and Melaka recorded one each.

Other states reported zero deaths.

Seven-day average deaths stood at nine, lower than the 30-day average of 13.

Malaysia is currently facing a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases, with 11,034 new infections reported yesterday.

The latest figure represents a marked increase of 945 cases from the 10,089 new infections recorded yesterday.

It also brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country, since the start of the pandemic, to 2,925,254.

However, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also disclosed that only 58 or 0.5 per cent of cases reported today were in Categories 3, 4, and 5 that required hospitalisation. — Malay Mail