Covid-19: Sabah burst the 2K ceiling



KOTA KINABALU (Feb 8): Sabah recorded 2,069 new Covid-19 cases statewide on Tuesday.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun disclosed this in his Twitter post, adding that 99.37 per cent of the patients are in Category 1 and 2.

“Burst the 2K ceiling! New cases went past the 2000 level with 2,069 (+469). Except for S’kan (-55), K’bakan (unchanged) & Tongod (0), all districts registered increased cases; KK 395, Tuaran 192, Papar 161, P’pang 161, LDatu 137, Twu 113. 99.37% Cat 1&2 (sic),” he tweeted.

The post was retweeted by hundreds of Twitter users as of 4pm.