Covid-19: Sarawak’s daily cases breach 100-mark again after 2 months of double digits

KUCHING (Feb 8): Sarawak’s daily Covid-19 cases have risen above the 100-mark today with 129 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The last time the daily cases fell below 100 was on Nov 29, last year with 98 cases. On the day before that, the number of new cases was 158.

Of the new cases today, SDMC said 54 were recorded in Kuching, while Sibu recorded 35 and Miri 18.

“Limbang had nine cases, while Kapit had four. Song and Bintulu each recorded three new cases.

“Lundu, Meradong, and Samarahan each had one case. The other districts did not record any new case for the day,” SDMC said in its daily Covid-19 update.

SDMC said all the 129 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the state today were without symptoms or with mild symptoms.

“Out of the new cases, 65 were in Category 1 (without symptoms) and 64 in Category 2 (with mild symptoms).

“There is none in Category 3 (lung infection), Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen) and Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator),” it said.

The cumulative total of positive cases in the state is 253,216 to-date.

No deaths were reported today.

Last week, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Institute of Health and Community Medicine (IHCM) director Prof Dr David Perera said the Omicron variant has now replaced Delta as the dominant circulating Covid-19 variant in Sarawak, with a detection rate of 78 per cent of the Omicron variant had been discovered from surveillance data of positive cases done from Jan 3 to 26 this year.

He had revealed that Omicron cases were detected in samples taken from Kuching, Samarahan, Sibu, Kapit, Mukah and Miri. Moreover, he said the majority of Omicron cases were of the BA.1.1 lineage but three cases of the more infectious BA.2 lineage were identified in Kapit.