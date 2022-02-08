CovidNow: 53.3 pct of Malaysia’s adult population given booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 8): A total 12,473,139 individuals or 53.3 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow portal, a total of 22,930,943 individuals or 98 per cent of the country’s adult population have completed the vaccination, while 23,206,202 individuals or 99.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,792,265 or 88.7 per cent of their population have completed the vaccination, while 2,869,845 individuals or 91.2 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 119,543 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, with 9,321 of them as first dose, 2,188 as second dose and 108,034 as booster dose bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 64,108,866.

Meanwhile, based on the Health Ministry’s Github portal, nine deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with four in Perak and one each in Kedah, Melaka, Pahang, Penang and Selangor. – Bernama