Dine in at coffee shops drop

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 8): As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, the public are becoming more cautious about dining in.

Coffee shops in the state capital have reported a drop of between 20 and 40 per cent in business, which is expected to decline even more until the daily cases ease.

Kedai Kopi Yee Fung owner Cheng Chew Wang said the daily infections have soared during the Chinese New Year, from less than 200 cases a day before the festive season to 2,069 cases on Tuesday.

With the sharp increase in infections, he said customers have become more cautious about dining-in.

“Since last Saturday, the number of customers who dine in our premises has been on a gradual decline by 10 to 20 per cent.

“Today, the foot traffic at Gaya Street has decreased significantly.”

Cheng said his coffee shop continued to implement strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), including checking customers’ Covid-19 status on MySejahtera as well as making sure patrons underwent temperature screening and maintained physical distancing.

In addition, he has also reduced the number of seats from 80 to 32.

On the other hand, Kuo Man Restaurant co-owner Kenji Chu said the number of diners at his premises has dropped 30 to 40 per cent since Sunday.

He expected the downturn to persist for another one to two weeks or until the Covid-19 situation has improved.

Due to the high number of cases, many dine-in patrons have given up their ‘yum cha’ habit in coffee shops, or leave the premises immediately after finishing their meal.