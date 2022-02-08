Dr Jerip: Hands off Puncak Borneo seat, it’s PBB’s (Video)

KUCHING (Feb 8): Datuk Dr Jerip Susil has sounded an early warning that the Puncak Borneo parliamentary seat belongs to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

The PBB Mambong chief said as such the party would hold firm on the issue.

“The Puncak Borneo seat has always belonged to PBB and this is a principle that we have agreed upon among the parties in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS); there is no compromise on this issue,” he told reporters today after handing over the Rural Transformation Project (RTP) to upgrade the Kampung Petag Multipurpose Hall in Padawan.

When asked if Puncak Borneo incumbent, Plantation Industries and Commodities Deputy Minister Datuk Willie Mongin, should apply to join GPS, Dr Jerip declined to comment.

He said it is up to party leaders at state and federal level to sort the matter out in terms of the arrangement of who should contest in Puncak Borneo during the parliamentary election.

During the 2018 parliamentary election, Willie won the seat under Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) ticket.

He garnered 18,865 votes for a majority of 4,005 votes to defeat Barisan Nasional’s Jeannoth Sinel (14,860 votes) and the then State Reform Party’s (STAR) Buln Patrick Ribos (795 votes).

However, in 2020, Willie left PKR for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

In the last state election, Willie helped campaign for the GPS candidates in Serembu, Mambong, and Tarat, which come under the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency.

Willie had claimed then that his support for GPS was to ensure political stability in Sarawak and had called for GPS to provide similar cooperation when he defends the seat during parliamentary polls.