Fire leaves 16 in Bako village homeless

KUCHING (Feb 8): A fire early this morning left 16 villagers from Kampung Tanjung Bako here homeless.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre received a distress call on the incident at 1.38am.

Firefighters from Samarahan fire station were sent to the scene assisted by firefighters from Tabuan Jaya fire station led by operation commander Ebby Hirwandy Sarbini.

“The operations commander reported that the team on duty had difficulty entering the fire location due to the narrow road to the village area.

“The fire was raging when our first team arrived and the firefighters applied ‘offensive firefighting’ and ‘fire break’ techniques to control the fire from spreading to nearby houses,” said a spokesperson.

Firefighters were finally able to control the fire at 2.14am and the operation ended at 4.25am.

The house was completely razed to the ground.

It was home to four families, comprising of five men, four women, and seven children.

Bomba is still investigating the cause of the fire.