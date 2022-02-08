Ex-SESB manager jailed, fined for corruption

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 8): A former Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) senior manager was jailed and received a hefty fine from the Sessions Court here on Tuesday for committing three corruption offences five years ago.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat sentenced Sufian Abdul Ghani to a total of 18 months’ jail plus a total of RM295,000 fine after the latter admitted to all his charges under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission 2019.

On the first to the third counts, the accused was jailed for six months respectively and all the jail terms to run concurrently.

Sufian was fined RM220,000, in default, three months’ jail for the first count while for the second and third counts, he received RM25,000 and RM50,000 respectively, and both fines, in default, one month’s imprisonment.

The accused admitted to receiving RM44,000, RM5,000 and RM10,000 from two men as an inducement to smoothen the works process from a company to the department where the accused was attached to and to ensure that the company obtained the emergency work projects from the said department.

The offences were committed at bank branches in Inanam and Karamunsing, and also at a house in Likas on March 9, October 16 and May 4, all in 2017.

In mitigation, Sufian who was represented by counsel Viviana Chew, submitted that her 51-year-old client is currently a part-time tutor at a local educational institution and before his termination, he was with SESB for 29 years.

The counsel also submitted that this was her client’s first offence and she urged the court to impose a lenient sentence and for his custodial sentences to be counted concurrently.

Viviana also said that her client, who is a father of five kids, has health problems and claimed that one of his kidneys is not fully functioning.

In reply, the prosecution urged the court to hand down a deterrent sentence taking into account that the accused had committed a serious offence involving corruption.

It was learnt the accused failed to pay his fines.