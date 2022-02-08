Jaul: Sarawak formulating new digital economy blueprint

KUCHING (Feb 8): A new Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint for the next 10 years is being formulated to support the Chief Minister’s commitment towards digital economy, said Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.

Aside from the blueprint, Jaul said the state was also in the process of establishing the ‘Invest Sarawak’ initiative to facilitate high-value private investments, as well as in line with the role of the private sector being engine of growth for these coming 10 years.

“These initiatives are our commitment to improve business ecosystem, reduce bureaucracy and to adopt new technology to improve service delivery and efficiency,” said Jaul during the launching ceremony of the Action and Implementation Plan (AIP) for Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

Jaul, who is chairman of the working committee for PCDS 2030, said the ambitious plan will ensure equal development benefits to be enjoyed by all people, regardless of economic background, and expanding basic infrastructure and social services.

Besides, he said the committee will also prioritise environmental sustainability by replanting 200,000 hectares of degraded forest areas and implement Carbon Credit programmes.

“Under the plan, the state will pursue balanced economic growth by adopting a responsible approach in developing our natural resources,” he said at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday.

Jaul said formulating PCDS 2030 was a bold step taken by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in propelling Sarawak towards achieving a high-income status by 2030.

“Throughout this journey, over 20,000 man-hours were spent involving more than 1,000 stakeholders from more than 250 organizations, both from public and private sectors.”

He said PCDS 2030 will aim to double the size of the state’s economy from a gross domestic product (GDP) of RM136 billion in 2019 to RM282 billion in 2030.

To achieve the RM282 billion in GDP, Jaul said the state must grow its economy at an average of eight per cent per annum until 2030.

“We have formulated many major and new game changing initiatives in PCDS 2030 to achieve economic prosperity. These include the of use technology to modernise and scale up our resource-based sectors, attracting quality investments, and develop entrepreneur community.”

He added the state will also create conducive ecosystem for businesses through various initiatives, such as industrial infrastructure development, ease of doing business and attractive incentives for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).